‘I have no idea’ – TNT pundit absolutely can’t believe ‘dreadful’ thing 24-year-old Liverpool player did v USG

Steve McManaman was almost at a loss for words when trying to dissect Darwin Nunez’s first-half miss.

The Uruguayan found himself with a peach of a chance in front of goal after being fed in the box by Mo Salah, with the former sweeping wide.

“I have no idea. That was as easy as they come,” the former Red told TNT sports (as relayed by BBC Sport).

“He must have taken his eye off the ball. He could have gone left foot, right foot, anything he wanted.

“But that was dreadful, to be perfectly honest.”

The Merseysiders face Royal Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield after securing a 3-1 win in Austria against LASK.

It’s not something we’ll be particularly worried about, frustrating as it is, given Nunez’s propensity for whipping out the extraordinary, even if sometimes he doesn’t quite manage to handle the simple.

Don’t get us wrong, we want the former Benfica man to be putting similarly gilt-edge chances away in future, though it’ll be one step at a time with the 24-year-old.

His all-round play has already enjoyed a huge step upon from the prior campaign and a tally of six goal contributions in eight games is far from appalling this early in the season.

If Jurgen Klopp can help coach our £64m 2022 summer signing to cut out such mistakes from his game… boy do we have quite the offensive monster.

