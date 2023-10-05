(Video) Blink-and-you’ll-miss it Klopp moment will have Liverpool fans howling with laughter

It happened in a flash, but one humorous moment from Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool’s win over Union Saint-Gilloise tonight will have Reds fans howling with laughter.

In the 79th minute at Anfield, with the home side nervously hanging onto a 1-0 lead, the manager summoned Dominik Szoboszlai from the bench to bring him on to help his team see out the result.

The 56-year-old was animatedly talking the Hungarian through his instructions before momentarily turning away from the midfielder and appearing to converse with nobody in particular.

Realising it straight away, Klopp swiftly turned back to finish his lecture to the 22-year-old, but not before giving us all a morsel to enjoy along with three more points in Europe for Liverpool!

You can view the clip of Klopp and Szoboszlai below, taken from TNT Sports’ match coverage and shared on Twitter/X by @archiveomni: