Liverpool fans will adore what Union SG’s travelling support did prior to kick-off at Anfield

On their first visit to Anfield, Union Saint-Gilloise supporters may have already made themselves one of the most popular groups of away fans among their Liverpool counterparts.

Tonight’s Europa League clash marks a debut meeting between the two clubs, and the Belgian visitors appear to be savouring every moment of their trip to Merseyside.

Paul Gorst noticed the away support doing something very rarely seen from that part of the Anfield Road Stand, posting on X prior to kick-off: “Both sets of fans joined in You’ll Never Walk Alone there. The USG supporters have been great value already.”

Both sets of fans joined in You'll Never Walk Alone there. The USG supporters have been great value already. Cody Gakpo, has just taken his seat below us by the way, walking without any crutch/protective boot, which has to be considered good news. https://t.co/6nrczjghYK — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 5, 2023

One of the most pleasurable things about Liverpool’s European games is the camaraderie from supporters of the Reds’ opponents, something which was in evidence from the hospitality afforded by LASK fans when Jurgen Klopp’s side were in Austria a couple of weeks ago.

Usually when You’ll Never Walk Alone is played at Anfield in the minutes before kick-off, the away supporters will either try (and fail) to drown it out with their own team’s anthem, childishly boo during it or, worse still, engage in sinister chanting which has no place in football or society.

It was therefore hugely refreshing to hear the Union SG supporters joining in with YNWA and revelling in their trip to one of the most iconic stadia in the world.

It’s fantastic to see the Belgian fans enjoying their visit to Liverpool, but we still very much want a home win tonight!

