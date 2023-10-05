(Video) Top-flight club posts online dig at Klopp and Liverpool after 56y/o’s replay comments

One Premier League club has shared a less than supportive response to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool on social media following the manager’s press conference on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old said that last Saturday’s match against Tottenham, during which a catastrophic VAR error deprived Luis Diaz of a legitimate goal in the Reds’ 2-1 defeat, ‘should be’ replayed given the ‘unprecedented’ circumstances, but admitted that ‘probably won’t happen’.

The German has since been the recipient of much scorn from rival clubs’ supporters, pundits and even some journalists in national media.

The admins behind Wolves’ TikTok account also got in on the act, posting a clip of Klopp saying “Yes it was a mistake, an obvious mistake. Something like that, as far as I can remember, never happened.”

That was followed by footage of Toti Gomes’ disallowed goal at Anfield in the FA Cup last season, which like Diaz’s on Saturday was wrongly ruled out for offside.

Granted, the circumstances were similar and that decision incorrectly went in our favour, but it still lacks class for a fellow Premier League club’s official social media channels to post such a sarcastic response to a situation with which they should empathise, if anything.

You can check out the post below, via @wolves on TikTok: