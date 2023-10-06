(Video) Beautiful moment as Union SG fans join in with ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Anfield

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise arrived at Anfield knowing that it was a historic event for their club and they certainly made the most of their visit, with a beautiful moment commencing before kick-off.

As the home supporters belted out our usual rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, footage from fans in the Main Stand shows that the Belgians were also joining in.

Not since our last participation in the Europa League when we faced Borussia Dortmund in 2016, have we seen those in the Anfield Road End join in with our anthem so fervently.

It was billed as a game where Alexis and Kevin Mac Allister would come together but in the end, it was a unity of much more than just two men.

