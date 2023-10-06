‘I’ve been surprised’ – Ex-Red claims Liverpool man ‘needs a lot of coaching’ in order to become a ‘top player’

Michael Owen has claimed that Darwin Nunez ‘needs a lot of coaching’ to become a ‘top player’ but believes the Uruguayan has ‘some unbelievable attributes’.

The 24-year-old has four goals and two assists in nine appearances this term (across all competitions) but missed an absolute sitter during our Europa League clash with Union SG last night.

The former Benfica man is likely to be named in the starting XI for Sunday’s clash with Brighton on the south coast but ex-Red Owen was keen to discuss our No. 9’s shocking miss last night while covering the game for TNT Sports (via TEAMtalk).

“It’s either lack of confidence, or lack of ability or not concentrating but in theory in professional football most people should be able to finish that,” Owen said.

“Nothing he does surprises me really and I mean he does some great things and then some awful things, he’s got so many gaps in his game, and I think he’s got the raw material of being a top player but he needs a lot of coaching and maybe a bit more experience.

“When you spend the money they’ve spent I thought you’d get more of a rounded player, I’ve been surprised to see how many gaps he’s got in his game and I’m always reluctant to write him off because I think he’s got some unbelievable attributes.

“I think of someone like Didier Drogba, when he first came people laughed at him for the first year or two, his touch was everywhere and then all of a sudden he just turned.

“I just think this lad could be that type of player, with improvement he could be an unbelievable player but he’s got to brush up on the obvious, easy parts of his game.”

Nunez looks much sharper and a lot more comfortable in a red shirt compared to last season.

His hold up play is something that has stood out during our strong start to the campaign and there’s no doubt that defenders hate playing against him.

His movement and pace in behind is a constant threat and he offers something that many of our other options up top don’t.

At 24 years of age the ex-Almeria forward still has plenty of time to improve and we can’t wait to see him frightening our opponents in the coming weeks and months.

