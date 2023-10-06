(Video) Gakpo, Bajcetic and Bradley injury updates provided by Klopp ahead of Brighton clash

Jurgen Klopp was asked for fitness updates on several members of his squad as our hectic fixture schedule means attention immediately turned from Europa League action back to the Premier League this weekend.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing Brighton, the boss first spoke about Cody Gakpo: “Cody, there is a good chance [of a return after the international break]. He is already out of the brace, walks normal around, so from all the very, very bad opportunities and possibilities injury-wise, I think he nearly got the best but is still injured”.

Then the German discussed Stefan Bajcetic: “It’s as annoying as it is for Stefan Bajcetic, who was there, played a few minutes and then played a few minutes and then felt something else. That’s how it is after long-term injuries from time to time.

“I don’t know and I will not put pressure on that [their returns] because I can’t anyway. If they will be back after the internationals, we will see that. Hopefully, it would be cool”.

Before a final update on Conor Bradley: “Conor is on the way back, he is running, but in that age group and with these kind of injuries you tend to give them rather three weeks more than not enough because it has to do with the growing process of the body and stuff like this. I couldn’t get this injury anymore, let me say it like that! And that’s why he needs a bit of time”.

It seems most positive for our Dutch forward at this point but the trio are all progressing towards a return to fitness in the near future, which is all the news we can hope for at this point.

Being able to make nine changes to our side and still have a strong team against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise shows that we have strength in depth and let’s hope this only grows with each returning star.

You can view Klopp’s comments on Gakpo, Bajcetic, Thiago and Bradley (from 5:15) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

