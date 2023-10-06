(Video) ‘Accept it’ – Guardiola responds to Klopp’s replay comments amid VAR debacle

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Liverpool must ‘accept’ last weekend’s VAR mistake and ‘move on’.

The Spaniard was speaking to reporters ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday and was asked about Jurgen Klopp’s comments about his side replaying their Premier League game against Spurs.

Luis Diaz’s opening goal at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium was ruled out for offside and VAR Darren England failed to intervene despite the Colombian quite clearly being onside.

The Pgmol have released a statement and acknowledged an error was made but there is still extreme frustration amongst Liverpool Football Club and us supporters.

Klopp has claimed he and his players are ‘over’ the mistake but it would be interesting to see how Guardiola would’ve reacted had it been his side on the receiving end of such abysmal officiating.

"It's done. It was a mistake. Accept it" Pep Guardiola after calls for a replay to be played between Tottenham and Liverpool 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/LZIIhxhwLD — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 6, 2023

