(Video) Hargreaves singles out ‘incredibly good’ Liverpool man for praise following Union SG victory

Owen Hargreaves has claimed that Liverpool have been ‘very fortunate’ to sign a player with the quality of Ryan Gravenberch at such a young age.

The 21-year-old joined the Reds from Bayern Munich earlier this summer following a dismal 12 months in Germany.

Gravenberch came through the ranks at Ajax and after becoming one of the most exciting talents in European football he completed a move to the Bundesliga champions.

Things didn’t quite go to plan for him at the Allianz Arena, however, but Jurgen Klopp has brought him to Anfield and he appears to already be loving life.

He opened his goalscoring account for the Merseysiders during last night’s Europa League defeat of Union SG and he now has three goal contributions in three starts for his new side.

Hargreaves is right to single out our new No. 38, who Klopp has labelled as ‘incredibly good’ (as quoted by This Is Anfield), for praise and long may his impressive performances continue.

"Technically he's great, he's got speed, he's got skill, he's smart and has experience…" Owen Hargreaves waxes lyrical about Ryan Gravenberch following his first goal on Merseyside…#UEL pic.twitter.com/itu6wTOsJx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2023

