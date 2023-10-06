‘They are talking’: Piero Hincapie’s agent explains why Liverpool didn’t sign him last summer

Liverpool’s focus in the prior summer window was clear for all to see in the aftermath of a poor 2022/23 campaign by their own high standards.

Stalwarts in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were flagging considerably and eventually departed for the riches of Saudi Arabia amid relentless, ongoing questioning over whether their legs could still meet the demands of Premier League football.

As such, you could forgive Jurgen Klopp’s recruitment team for focusing primarily on replenishing the midfield department – apparently at the expense of landing a top young defender in Piero Hincapie, according to the player’s agent.

“Liverpool were interested in him, but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield,” Manuel Sierra was quoted as saying by Sport Witness. “For January they are talking like other clubs, it will not be less than 50 million.”

What next in January?

We’re well aware of the club’s interest in Andre of Fluminense, though there’s no question that a defensive signing would go far in alleviating concerns over our ability to effectively challenge for honours this term.

The emergence of 20-year-old centre-half Jarell Quansah has no doubt helped in that regard, of course, and shouldn’t be forgotten about ahead of any business we engage in this coming January.

That said, with Virgil van Dijk the only senior left-footed centre-back currently available for selection, it would be reassuring to see our recruitment team invest in another option to alleviate some of the pressure.

At 21 years of age, and capable of also filing out at left-back if needed, Hincapie would tick a big box, though we have to wonder whether the project at Anfield would prove appealing enough to overlook the comparative (and significant) drop in game time he would no doubt initially experience over in Merseyside.

