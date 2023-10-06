‘Not surprised’: Bundesliga insider drops major Liverpool transfer update he’s heard

Christian Falk isn’t surprised to find Donyell Malen on Liverpool’s shortlist ahead of the January transfer window amid the club’s intensive scouting of the Bundesliga.

One might reasonably imagine that the Merseysiders won’t be prioritising the forward line come the halfway point in the campaign, however, given the need to bolster the backline and perhaps add a young holding midfielder to the squad far more pressing.

“I’m not surprised Donyell Malen is on Liverpool’s list, he’s doing very well at the moment in Dortmund. If somebody’s scoring, it’s usually him; he’s having his best season for Dortmund at the moment,” the BILD reporter exclusively informed CaughtOffside. “I heard Liverpool are intensively scouting in the Bundesliga because of their sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, of course!”

That said, with Mo Salah’s future still up in the air amid strong Saudi interest, it’s a name fans may wish to keep an eye on should both club and player opt to call time on the Egyptian’s illustrious Anfield career.

It feels utterly insane to even suggest that as a possibility in light of the 31-year-old’s bona fide status as a modern Liverpool great.

Cutting emotion out of the mix, however, which is far from being a simple task, and the reality remains that we can’t ascertain for just how long our Egyptian King can keep up his levels beyond the tender age of 32.

Do we then look to cash in for the megabucks with a year left on his contract? Presume that the money will still be there in 2025 and try and extend Salah’s contract by a year or two?

As Liverpool fans, we’d love nothing more than to see him play football at our club until his legs go, but that’s not a call that will appeal massively to the business bigwigs behind the scenes – and rightly so for a sustainably-run side.

