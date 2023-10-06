(Video) Kevin Mac Allister receives rapturous applause from Liverpool fans after Anfield appearance

Anfield was greeted with a rare sighting of two brothers playing against each other and in celebration of the meeting, the Liverpool fans provided Kevin Mac Allister with a great gesture.

As the defender left the field, it wasn’t just the Royale Union Saint-Gilloise supporters who showed their appreciation for his performance but the home fans too.

The cameras then panned to Alexis Mac Allister on the pitch and the rest of the Argentine family that were in the stands, after what will be a game they will never forget.

It’s another example of our supporters showing their class and we’re sure it would have meant a lot to all parties involved.

You can view the footage of Mac Allister being subbed off (from 1:31:41) via LFCTV Go:

A day Kevin Mac Allister will never forget ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oXTxWpNexP — Caulkerloaner (@caulkerloaner) October 6, 2023

