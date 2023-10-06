(Video) “We are not children” – Klopp declares VAR gate is over and Liverpool have moved on

Jurgen Klopp was in resolute form as he once again addressed the VAR fiasco that was disallowing Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham Hotspur but this time seemed more determined to draw a line under it all.

Speaking with the media after our victory over Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, the German said: “I knew it will be difficult, when yesterday I spoke about the other game [vs. Tottenham], you proved me, again, everybody, how the world is.

“I think everybody here heard what I said but everybody understood something else. That’s okay. But if I made the impression yesterday that I was still in the game against Tottenham, I was not at all.

“That is long ago and we are over that, that’s fine and Diogo is over it as well. And Joel could have played tonight because he is over it as well. That’s all fine. We are not children or whatever, we just had a few questions to answer and did that and that’s it”.

Anyone who listened to the 56-year-old’s full response in the pre-game press conference could see that he was already over the result and was merely answering the questions he faced but let’s hope this ends it once and for all.

With the media now so desperate for a short clip to use against our boss, it’s good to see him challenge them with a final response.

You can view Klopp’s comments on moving on from the Tottenham game via @SkySportsNews on X:

🗣 "We're over it … we are not children" Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists the club have moved on from their controversial defeat to Tottenham, after a 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League 👇 pic.twitter.com/g3iRRFBj7Y — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 6, 2023

