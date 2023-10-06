Klopp confirms Liverpool midfielder has suffered ‘two setbacks’ during recovery from injury; yet to feature this term

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that one of the more experienced members of his squad has ‘had two setbacks’ during his recovery from a hip injury.

Thiago Alcantara is yet to feature for Liverpool this term with our German tactician now claiming he’s hopeful our No. 6 will return to action after the upcoming international break.

The Spaniard’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and it’s believed to be unlikely that a new contract will be offer with him now the wrong side of 30 and struggling with persistent injuries.

Klopp was speaking to reporters earlier today (as relayed by Paul Gorst on X) ahead of Sunday’s clash with Brighton on the south coast:

When fit and available Thiago is one of the most talented midfielders in Europe.

A serial winner during his time at Barcelona and Bayern Munich the 32-year-old played an integral role in Liverpool’s FA Cup and League Cup successes during the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite our new midfielders hitting the ground running at the start of the season the Spaniard will still be confident he can break into our starting XI once available.

It’s a shame to see what’s expected to be his final campaign on Merseyside hampered so far by injury so let’s hope he can return to fitness as soon as possible.

