‘Insane’: Klopp says 21-year-old Liverpool player is technically out of this world

Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of his latest addition to the squad in Ryan Gravenberch after what was a highly impressive second start in his Liverpool career.

The Dutchman virtually ran the show in the first-half against Union Saint-Gilloise, putting the Reds 1-0 up before half-time with a classic poacher’s finish.

“He is technically incredibly good, the first touch is insane, the speed is top class, a really good shooter, what we saw with the Darwin (Nunez) goal that was disallowed, but the ball was a fireball, he is a really good player,” the 56-year-old told the reporters gathered for his post-match presser (as relayed by the Echo).

The former Bayern Munich man had switched for what is increasingly appearing to be a pittance at £34.2m in today’s market.

Whilst we can appreciate Thomas Tuchel’s argument for selling in that an unhappy player is of little value to a squad, we can’t help but wonder what must be going through the minds of decision-makers at Bayern Munich watching these performances.

Former CEO Oliver Kahn and ex-Head of Sport Hasan Salihamidzic will most certainly feel vindicated as the original architects of the call to snap him up from Ajax over a year ago.

At any rate, the Bavarian giants’ loss is very much our gain; Gravenberch couldn’t be more of a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system and his new lease of life couldn’t have shined through more clearly than in his own post-match interview at Anfield.

