(Video) Klopp’s savage Neville brothers dig in post-match presser has every journo laughing

Gary Neville won’t have been high up on Jurgen Klopp’s Christmas card list following his response to the German’s post-Tottenham complaints.

Nevertheless, it’s fair to assume that the Liverpool boss’ latest presser jibe, following a 2-0 win over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, was entirely tongue-in-cheek.

The 56-year-old remarked on how pleasant it was to witness Alexis Mac Allister face off against his brother, Kevin, in the Europa League only to be reminded by one journalist of another famous footballing duo in the Neville brothers.

Klopp joked that ‘no on was interested in that obviously’, much to the hilarity of those present.

You can catch the clip below: