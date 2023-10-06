Liverpool just added 35.45kmph rocket to transfer shortlist; ‘second-fastest German player’ behind Sane

Liverpool are keeping their eye on a number of intriguing options in the Bundesliga it seems with the help of Jorg Schmadtke’s experience.

One name that may very well have captured the imagination of the club’s recruitment team is that of Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier, who’s already showcased some serious pace this term.

“Another name on Liverpool’s list is Maximilian Beier of Hoffenheim – I heard he’s definitely on the list, as he brings something that’s very interesting for Liverpool! His high speed this season was 35.45kmph,” Christian Falk wrote for CaughtOffside.

“It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sane.

“His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m. So you see, Liverpool are looking around at the Bundesliga again.

“He’s a player you can educate, fast, can play as a striker as well as on the wings, which would be beneficial for Liverpool’s rotations in the forward line. I think he’s interesting.

“He could be the next German national player, perhaps not in the coming matches, but he’ll be in the national team.

“He’s not very expensive, which would fit into Liverpool’s business model. Keep in mind, though, that Brentford and Everton’s interest in the player is concrete.”

Though featuring primarily as a central forward in 2023/24, the German is capable of drifting out to either wing if required.

Absolutely rapid and a genuine goal-getter judging by an impressive start to the current campaign that has already yielded five goal contributions from seven appearances (at a rate of a goal or assist every 67.8 minutes).

The stats only paint a partial picture given the limited pool of minutes (1481 from the last 365 days) FBref can access, though ranking in the 95th percentile for interceptions as a forward suggests Beier would take well to the concept of pressing from the front at Liverpool.

A gradual switch to a more possession-based system, however, means we’ll need to witness a stark improvement in his use of the ball with him ranking in the 38th and 25th percentiles for passes attempted and completed respectively.

At 20 years of age, of course, you’d be foolish not to give him the benefit of the doubt and allow for potential.

