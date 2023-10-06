(Video) Liverpool fans will love the story Kevin-Prince Boateng has shared about Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fans are well aware of how good of a man-manager Jurgen Klopp is with him getting the very best out of so many players during his time at Anfield.

But if you needed another example of what our German tactician does to make his players feel good and perform at their best then Kevin-Prince Boateng has provided one.

The 36-year-old, who was speaking on Rio Ferdinands Vibe with Five Podcast (relayed by @AnfieldRd96 on X) played under Klopp while on loan from Spurs at Borussia Dortmund in January 2009.

Although Boateng only played 11 games for the Bundesliga outfit he was clearly made to feel wanted and at home by our boss.

These are the sort of stories that you love to hear and make us once again remember that we really are lucky to have Klopp in charge of our side.

Check Boateng speaking below: