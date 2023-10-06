Liverpool learn new release clause of 22 y/o defensive target; current club are ‘resigned to losing’ him – Football Insider

After signing a new deal in August Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio now has a release clause inserted in his contract worth £52m.

The 22-year-old, who is a target for both Liverpool and Manchester United, has become a regular for the Portugal national team in the last 12 months and made 52 appearances for his club last term (across all competitions).

Football Insider are now reporting that the Lisbon-based outfit are aware that they have a fight on their hands to retain the services of the central defender in the next two windows.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve been surprised’ – Ex-Red claims Liverpool man ‘needs a lot of coaching’ in order to become a ‘top player’

The report adds that Jurgen Klopp’s side and Newcastle were keen on signing the Sporting Academy graduate in the summer but no move ever materialised.

Journalist Steve Kay told Empire of the Kop recently that the Merseysiders remain ‘very, very interested’ In the defender’s signature.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

The Anfield outfit were believed to be eager on signing a left-footed defender during the previous window but instead signed four central midfielders.

That means the Reds could continue their interest in the Portuguese either in January or at the end of the season with Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk now the wrong side of 30 and Ibou Konate picking up a high number of injuries since joining the club in 2021.

In today’s market a fee of £52m is no longer eye-watering so it’ll be interesting to see if we make a move.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…