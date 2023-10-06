‘No one’s going to die’: Paul Merson now pitches in on Liverpool’s VAR debacle

Paul Merson has backed Liverpool following a contentious 2-1 defeat at Tottenham in which VAR and Simon Hooper took centre-stage.

The Sky Sports pundit urged decision-makers to adapt the rulebook to give the officiating team licence to stop the game and admit fault.

“Currently, the rules in the Premier League effectively say that if someone makes a mistake, don’t correct it and get on with the game. That’s not good enough – change the rule! Common sense is not as common as we think it is,” the former Arsenal star wrote for Sportskeeda.

“If you break the rule during the game, no one’s going to die. The referees could have stopped the game and said that they made a mistake.

“Show it on your big screens and give the goal – not one Tottenham fan could’ve moaned about it. The goal was miles onside and it was obvious.”

The Merseysiders are set to take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the English top-flight after securing a 2-0 win over Belgian outfit Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Liverpool just added 35.45kmph rocket to transfer shortlist; ‘second-fastest German player’ behind Sane

READ MORE: ‘Not surprised’: Bundesliga insider drops major Liverpool transfer update he’s heard

Whilst we can appreciate that certain calls like the decision to award a red card for Curtis Jones upon review will inspire a certain degree of head-scratching, black-and-white mistakes like the failure to grant Luis Diaz a legal goal simply can’t be allowed to happen again in future.

If that means an adaption of the rules and procedures that govern officials during matches is required, then so be it.

We fail to see how a total lack of flexibility in the meantime is in the best interests of the Premier League and protecting the integrity of match officials.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…