Steve Nicol claims Liverpool man hasn’t ‘been at his best recently’ despite strong start to the campaign from Klopp’s side

Steve Nicol has claimed that Andy Robertson has not ‘been at his best recently’ despite Liverpool’s strong start to the campaign.

The Scotsman has become recognised as one of the best full-backs in the world following his £8m move to Anfield back in 2017.

The former Hull City man currently holds the record for the most Premier League assists by a defender (57) but Nicol believes the 29-year-old has been below par in recent weeks.

“Who is your favourite player in the world right now playing in the position that you did?” the ex-Red was asked on ESPN (via The Boot Room).

“You need to get back to me. I am struggling, a left-back who can go forward and can defend, Andy Robertson, yeah. I don’t think he’s been at his best recently, and after Andy I couldn’t think of anybody,” he responded.

Jermaine Pennant has also claimed recently that our No. 26 is the ‘only weakness’ in Klopp’s team (Lucky Block via The Mirror) which is really surprising.

Alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Robertson has reinvented the full-back role in recent years with their constant energy up and down the pitch.

You don’t become a bad player overnight so we believe some of the criticism the Scotsman is receiving is bemusing.

He’ll be in the starting XI on Sunday when we face Brighton at the Amex so let’s hope he can put in a strong performance.

