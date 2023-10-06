(Video) 41-year-old Pepe Reina saves injury time penalty to secure Europa League victory for Villarreal

Despite leaving Liverpool more than nine years ago Pepe Reina is still going strong and starting games in the Europa League.

The 41-year-old is now plying his trade at Villarreal in La Liga and he was the hero for the Yellow Submarine last night as he saved a stoppage time penalty to earn his side all three points in their Group F clash with French outfit Rennes.

The former Spain international guessed correctly to prevent the penalty down to his right before reacting quickly to put off the spot kick taker as he headed his rebound narrowly wide.

Reina was quickly surrounded by his teammates amidst wild scenes inside the Estadi de la Ceramica.

Great to see the ex-Red has still got it!

Check out his save below via @footballontnt on X:

41 year old Pepe Reina saved a 90th minute penalty to help Villarreal beat Rennes!#UEL pic.twitter.com/UdasoP4vHx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2023

