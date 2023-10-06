(Image) Peter Crouch announces ‘big return’ as he poses with EFL shirt

Peter Crouch retired from football in July 2019 and now over four years later, it seems that he could be making a return to action if the latest social media action is anything to go by.

Taking to X, Burton Albion posted: ‘A big return… @PeterCrouch ⏰ 🗓 09.10.23 #BAFC #BackStronger’.

It’s unknown at this point whether it’s playing, managing coaching or anything else that the 42-year-old may be doing for the League One outfit but the presence of the ‘#BackStronger’ seems to imply a reference to the ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’.

We’ll all seemingly have to wait until the 9th of October to find out and it’ll be interesting to see what the ex-Red will be getting up to at the Pirelli Stadium.

