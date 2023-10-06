‘We’re not the custodians’ – Postecoglou on whether he would’ve let Liverpool score if he was aware of VAR blunder at the time

Ange Postecoglou has discussed whether he would’ve allowed Liverpool to score against Spurs last weekend had he been aware of the VAR gaffe that took place during the game.

Luis Diaz thought he had put the Reds ahead in the first half with a tidy finish but was adjudged to have been offside.

VAR Darren England and AVAR Dan Cook failed to intervene and award the goal and play continued with Spurs taking the lead through Son Heung-min just two minutes later.

Asked about the incident during his press conference earlier today, the former Celtic boss said (as quoted by GOAL): “We’ve got pretty hefty responsibilities at our football clubs, but we’re not the custodians – I wouldn’t make a decision that could potentially send your club down on the back of what my beliefs are. In that moment if someone could tell me everything that had gone on within the prism of 30 seconds that I have to make it decision – it wasn’t going to happen. It’s different if it’s something clear. It’s quite obvious it was a bad error through a lack of communication, but it wasn’t something that was easily explainable. If it was, I assume there would’ve been more uproar in the game than there was.”

Nobody inside the ground really knew what had happened at the time. It even took the officials a few minutes to realise their blunder.

But even if Spurs had been aware of the mistake it’s unlikely that they would’ve gave us a goal.

The north London outfit instead had dreadful refereeing decisions to assist them in their comeback with Simon Hooper seeming to get his cards out at every opportunity for those in a red shirt.

A Joel Matip own goal handed Spurs all three points deep into injury time and in the process inflicted Liverpool’s only defeat of the campaign so far.

We return to Premier League action on Sunday with a difficult trip to the south coast to take on Brighton.

