(Video) Ryan Gravenberch shines with another impressive Liverpool performance in Europe

Ryan Gravenberch is fighting to impress Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool supporters and his teammates with every appearance he’s granted and that was certainly the case against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Not only did our No.38 score the opening goal of the match but his all-round performance was a real joy to watch for anyone of a red persuasion.

You could tell by the 21-year-old’s interview after the match that he’s loving being able to play football again, after a tough period at Bayern Munich, and now we’re really seeing the benefits.

Let’s hope that the Dutchman can kick on from here and prove to be one of the most important members of our star-studded squad.

You can watch Gravenberch’s highlights courtesy of UEFA (via @wingplay26 on X):

