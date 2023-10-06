(Video) Embarrassing scenes as Union SG ‘keeper targeted by Liverpool ‘fan’ with laser

Something that is rather common place in European competition was spotted at Anfield but not in a positive way, as it appeared that a Liverpool fan looked to have been targeting the Royale Union Saint-Gilloise goalkeeper with a laser.

During a corner in the second-half of the match, replays later showed that Anthony Moris’s vision was being hampered by someone shining a light in his eyes – something that we’d never want to see any of our ‘fans’ doing.

Joe Moore took to X to write: The idiot with a laser pointer at Anfield was sat a few rows in front of me. Him and his son got removed by stewards and police just after half time. Season ticket holder too he is. Hopefully a ban coming their way’.

It’s good to hear that punishment was swiftly served to the ‘idiot’ and hopefully this acts as a warning for anyone else ever considering to do the same – it’s not welcome at Anfield.

You can view the clip of the laser being shined in Moris’s eyes (from 1:08:31) via LFCTV Go:

