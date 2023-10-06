(Video) Union SG fans go wild as Anfield belts out Jota song during Europa League clash

One of the best things about playing teams in Europe that you may not have heard of before is when they bring fans to Anfield that are great to watch and that was certainly the case with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

During the second-half of the match, the Kop was belting out a rendition of our song for Diogo Jota and whilst this was happening, the Belgians were swinging their scarves around and it was great to see.

Although the Belgian Pro League side certainly weren’t joining in with us, the atmosphere they created throughout the match was special.

It’s great to see how much it meant to them to visit Merseyside for the first time and let’s hope we meet again one day, as all Reds will have nothing but respect for them.

You can watch the video of the Royale Union Saint-Gilloise fans via @empireofthekop on X:

Brilliant from the Union SG fans last night 👏 They must be big fans of Jota 😉 #LFC pic.twitter.com/IoLZUsxvXX — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 6, 2023

