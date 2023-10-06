(Video) Union SG ‘keeper registers three saves of the week after Liverpool shooting gallery

Liverpool fans may not have been overawed by our 2-0 victory over Royale Union Saint-Gilloise but when we consider that their goalkeeper has been recognised for three separate saves in the match, it shows we did something right.

Three of Anthony Moris’s stops against the Reds were shortlisted in the seven best saves from the Europa League this week and this shows how hard he had to work.

Although there were question marks over his role in Ryan Gravenberch’s opening goal, the Belgian’s efforts against Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and our No.38 – gained him plaudits.

It’s safe to say that the 33-year-old rose to the challenge in what was his first appearance at Anfield, one he will never forget.

