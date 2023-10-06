Union SG ‘keeper provides brilliant three-word response to laser being shined in his face

The hugely embarrassing scenes of a Liverpool supporter shining a laser in the eye of the Royale Union Saint-Gilloise goalkeeper have been shared online and he had every right to be furious with us for it but instead decided to take a refreshingly laid back approach.

Taking to social media in response to an article about the incident, Anthony Moris wrote: ‘Replay the game’.

This was clearly a reference to the recent fallout from Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal against Tottenham Hotspur, which led to Jurgen Klopp commenting on the chances of the game being replayed.

READ MORE: (Video) Gakpo, Bajcetic and Bradley injury updates provided by Klopp ahead of Brighton clash

The experience of having a light glaring in your face is never something we want to see our club associated with and it’s a real shame that this is one of the big takeaways from the game.

However, this response from the Belgian stopper shows that not everything needs to be taken so seriously in football and seems to be a real barometer of what type of club we came up against in the Europa League.

Their supporters were fanatical and respectful and the players gave their all, without overstepping the mark in terms of discipline and that should be applauded.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Let’s hope that this amicable relationship remains once we head to Saint-Gilles, in Brussels before the close of the year.

As for their 33-year-old stopper, plenty of praise should be handed to him for a strong performance and show of class after the match.

You can view Moris’s comment via @MorisA49 on X:

Replay the game — Anthony Moris (@MorisA49) October 6, 2023

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…