(Video) Alexis Mac Allister shares his difficulties understanding the Scouse accent

Alexis Mac Allister is one of the newest members of Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room and it seems that he may be struggling with one area of his new life with the Reds.

Speaking with GOAL, the midfielder was asked if he had picked up any Scouse slang since arriving in the city but said: “I need to improve my Scouse”.

The Argentine then confirmed that he still doesn’t fully understand Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones when they speak with him and that’s a very comical insight into his new life.

There’s plenty of time for the former Brighton man to pick up some local lingo soon though, we’re sure he’ll be saying boss in a post-match interview before too long.

You can watch the video of Mac Allister courtesy of GOAL on TikTok:

“Coortis” NAH HES SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/93qr4kVT5s — blockhead (@4sixtysix) October 5, 2023

