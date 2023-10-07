‘Liverpool sources are clear’: Ben Jacobs drops evening transfer news fans will find interesting

Liverpool were understood to be keen on adding a defender to their ranks in the summer, and though that desire could very well persist into January – it’s unlikely to be Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie.

The player’s agent, Manuel Sierra, clarified prior comments issued on his client’s future, with Ben Jacobs also noting that his sources from the Reds had noted that the centre-back would not be considered for the next transfer window.

🗣️ Piero Hincapie's agent Manuel Sierra clarifies his position to me on #LFC links. "I was directly asked about Liverpool’s interest in Piero Hincapie, and of course they like him, but I never said they made a serious offer or will do so in January. Lots of clubs are looking at… pic.twitter.com/u0FOYgngP5 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 7, 2023

The Bundesliga outfit have protected the short-term future of their Ecuadorian international, with a contract extension until 2027 already agreed earlier in the year.

Liverpool’s reasoning for not pursuing Hincapie in January will most likely come down to the money involved for a player Xabi Alonso will be particularly keen to keep hold of.

There is the surprise emergence of 20-year-old Academy graduate Jarell Quansah to consider, though it’s worth bearing in mind, impressive as the youngster has been, that he doesn’t check the box for a left-footed defender that we still sorely need.

Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP is perhaps one direction we could alternatively turn to, should the desire rise on our part, though the Primeira Liga star likewise won’t come cheaply.

