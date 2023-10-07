(Video) You’ll never guess who completes Diaz’s all-time LFC five-a-side team: “Alisson, Van Dijk, Gerrard, Dalglish…”

Liverpool have had some of the greatest players in world football wear our famous red shirt and selecting an all-time five-a-side team is very difficult but Luis Diaz’s selections may raise a few eyebrows.

Four members of his squad were: ‘Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Steven Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish’ however few people would ever guess who the other midfielder/attacker he placed in his team was.

None other than Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri, the Swiss creative talent who recorded eight goals and nine assists across 63 appearances in three seasons with the Reds – where he helped us win Champions League, Premier League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

It’s hard to argue against the former Stoke City man’s ability but it’s safe to say there’s a lot of other amazing players in our history that probably deserve a shout before him!

No way he said big shaq🇨🇭😭 pic.twitter.com/c6owBRd42a — Killi🧉 (@KM_243_) October 6, 2023

