(Video) Easy to miss Elliott celebration after Jota goal is the perfect tribute to Diogo

Diogo Jota got himself on the scoresheet once again as he bagged the second goal against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League and quite rightly all eyes were on him after the finish.

However, watching a new angle of the moment and the celebrations from our No.20, you can now spot what Harvey Elliott did in the background which is certainly worth a watch.

The 20-year-old ran behind the Portuguese forward and held out his arms like he was playing on a games console, in tribute to the widely publicised love for the game formerly known as FIFA from our striker.

It’s a small gesture and easy to miss but was a great way for our No.19 to mark the occasion of another three points being won in the Europa League.

You can watch Jota and Elliott’s celebrations via @LFC on X:

.@DiogoJota18 securing the three points in stoppage time 🏹 pic.twitter.com/tIuiR7BW8i — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 6, 2023

