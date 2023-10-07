(Images) Firmino and Fabinho reunite in Saudi Arabia in first meeting since Anfield departures

Liverpool lost several key players in the last summer but arguably none were bigger than Fabinho and Bobby Firmino, now the pair have reunited for the first time as they faced off against each other in Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE: (Video) Henderson posts hypocritical Saudi video despite claiming it’s not part of his contract

Our former No.9 is captain for Al-Ahli and it was them who proved to be the victors over Al-Ittihad in the meeting of our two ex-Brazilians, on a night were two of the best clubs in the Saudi Pro League came head-to-head.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It’s certainly interesting to see the strong connection between our club and the middle eastern league in terms of former players, with a meeting between two seemingly happening nearly every week.

You can view images of Fabinho and Firmino via OneFootball:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…