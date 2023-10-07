(Video) Henderson posts hypocritical Saudi video despite claiming it’s not part of his contract

Jordan Henderson made the controversial switch to Saudi Arabia this summer and, despite the atrocious human rights offences of the nation, has repeatedly stated that he’s not been asked to promote the country as part of his contract (via The Guardian).

However, a recent video has been posted by Asharq Al-Awsat that showed our former captain backing the Middle Eastern nation’s bid for the 2034 World Cup.

There’s no reason to think that he has definitely been paid to do this but it’s certainly not something that the Sunderland-born midfielder would have done off his own back and suggests he is at least being asked to promote the country, whilst living and working there.

🎥 | الإنجليزي هندرسون قائد منتخب إنجلترا وفريق #الاتفاق في حديث خاص لـ"الشرق الأوسط" بعد إعلان السعودية نية الترشح لاستضافة مونديال 2034.#السعودية2034 pic.twitter.com/GOV06AIF1b — الشرق الأوسط – رياضة (@aawsat_spt) October 5, 2023

