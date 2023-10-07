Reliable journo shares truth about Liverpool interest in £69.1m monster who stunned Man City

Liverpool are considered likely to go back to the market once the window opens in January, though it’s highly improbable that their gaze turns to Lois Openda at that time.

Christian Falk shared that the RB Leipzig sensation will undoubtedly attract interest from English clubs ‘like Liverpool’ in future, though it’s difficult to imagine any outfit biting until the Belgian’s £69.1m-plus release clause kicks in.

If he can build on his superb performances in Germany this season – not to mention a superb goal registered against Manchester City in the Champions League – it’s only a matter of time before the offers surely start pouring in from all directions.

“Leipzig are a little relaxed at the moment, as next summer there’s no active release clause for Lois Openda,” the BILD journalist wrote in his column for CaughtOffside.

“It begins in 2025 and I heard it’s a bit higher than the €80m that has been reported elsewhere. I’m sure that clubs like Liverpool will be keeping an eye on him.

“You’ve already seen with Dominik Szoboszlai that they’ve had a mostly positive experience with RB Leipzig players. It’s also worth noting the similarity in style between the two clubs, which is obviously of benefit to Liverpool.

“Openda did a really good job in the match against Bayern Munich, he scored there, so you see what level he’s capable of playing at. He also scored an impressive effort against Manchester City in the Champions League.

“But Leipzig will try to get him to stay put beyond the next summer, though the summer after that they have no chance if someone comes knocking at the door with the right amount of money. English clubs are of course one of the groups that can afford it.”

Openda has already amassed a more than respectable seven goal contributions in 11 games for Die Rotten Bullen this term.

There’s an argument for the club to be considering long-term options in the right-wing role given the lack of clarity over the length of time Mo Salah is due to spend at Anfield beyond the current campaign.

Whilst we’re sure decision-makers at L4 will be aware of the Leipzig star’s potential, he’s not exactly a suitable fit for that particular position.

With the likes of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota available straight down the middle too, it’s not like we’re in desperate need of reinforcements in that particular regard.

