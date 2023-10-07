(Video) Liverpool fans will love watching Andre Onana make yet another mistake for Manchester United

Another game and another Andre Onana mistake for Manchester United and their new goalkeeper followed up his mistake in the Champions League by being at fault for a goal against Brentford.

Some poor defending inside their own box from the Old Trafford residents led to Mathias Jensen being presented with a chance to have a shot on goal.

The effort wasn’t a particularly good one either from the Dane but it managed to squeeze under the hands of the hapless former Inter Milan man.

You can watch the Onana mistake courtesy of beIN Sports (via @AaronSande73736 on X):

