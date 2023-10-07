Every punishment Liverpool suffered from Tottenham farce as Reds escape fifth sanction

Liverpool will be relieved at least that Alexis Mac Allister escaped punishment for his risky social media post comment to Cristian Romero’s celebratory post-match post.

The Argentine had appeared to question the integrity of the match officials involved (his comments translating to “Normal when you have 12 players” in response to “This team has great spirit, great heart. Always like this, all together”), though it would appear that the FA won’t be set to take action on such remarks, as was reported by David Lynch for This Is Anfield.

The Merserysiders have instead seen repercussions limited to:

Curtis Jones’ three-match ban for a straight red card following his challenge on Yves Bissouma (changed from an initial yellow awarded by Simon Hooper prior to review)

Diogo Jota’s one-match ban for a second yellow card (which a Premier League panel concluded he shouldn’t have received)

Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal

A £25,000 fine from the FA for ill-discipline

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt have been delighted to see the back of our ill-fated visit to the English capital, with a comfortable 2-0 win secured against Belgian outfit Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the midweek.

Getting back to winning ways in the Premier League too in our upcoming clash with Brighton and Hove Albion on the South Coast would no doubt also go a long way toward vanquishing those post-Spurs blues and restoring the feel-good factor around our league campaign.

We can only hope it won’t be spoiled once again by inept officiating and poor communication behind the scenes at Stockley Park!

