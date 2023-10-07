‘Different class’: Liverpool found a new gem after 16-year-old blows away commentator

Trey Nyoni may very well be one to watch in Liverpool’s Academy following Natasha Dowie’s comments at the weekend.

The former Red had been commentating alongside Steve Hunter for the U18s clash with Sunderland and was left impressed by the 16-year-old’s spectacular long-range effort to open proceedings.

“I can’t say enough about this player to be honest,” the former striker spoke on LFCTV (courtesy of @LFC on X).

“I see him in training, he’s just different class. He really is.

“Everything he does he makes look easy. That finish is not easy – that’s a half-volley hit so cleanly.”

The Merseysiders ran away the dominant winners in that fixture, with a 7-1 result secured courtesy of further goals from Trent Kone-Doherty, Jayden Danns and substitute Joe Bradshaw.

Liverpool’s Academy impressing

We look an extremely well-run club, it has to be said, from top to bottom.

The departures of key stalwarts in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the summer – followed by the subsequent instalment of a brand-new midfield – doesn’t appear to have harmed Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Don’t forget either how well Academy graduate Jarell Quansah has fitted in when called upon for our Caracabo Cup game against Leicester City and the Europa League.

The idea that we could soon have another promising name gracing the first-team ranks in the near future in Nyoni is an exciting one to consider.

It’ll please the decision-makers at the top if we can avoid having to dip into the market for a new signing – though at the core of it all, we’re just delighted to witness Liverpool’s academy being a roaring success.

Keep an eye on the former Leicester City starlet; he could be the next big thing to roll off the production line at Kirkby.

