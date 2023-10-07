(Video) LFC starlet Trey Nyoni’s half-volley rocket is one of the best you’ll ever see

Trey Nyoni. Remember the name.
The Liverpool U18s star put his side ahead in the first-half with a rather spectacular effort from over 20 yards against their Sunderland counterparts.
Footage shared on X, courtesy of the Reds’ official account, shows a poorly cleared corner falling into the path of the former Leicester City prospect who duly slammed home a half-volley effort.
The youngsters currently find themselves 7-0 up at the time of writing following Jaden Danns’ second goal of the afternoon.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:
Trey Nyoni with a special half-volley for #LFCU18s this afternoon 👏 pic.twitter.com/pRiVfJkD4V
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 7, 2023