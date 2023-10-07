(Video) LFC starlet Trey Nyoni’s half-volley rocket is one of the best you’ll ever see

Trey Nyoni. Remember the name.

The Liverpool U18s star put his side ahead in the first-half with a rather spectacular effort from over 20 yards against their Sunderland counterparts.

Footage shared on X, courtesy of the Reds’ official account, shows a poorly cleared corner falling into the path of the former Leicester City prospect who duly slammed home a half-volley effort.

The youngsters currently find themselves 7-0 up at the time of writing following Jaden Danns’ second goal of the afternoon.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: