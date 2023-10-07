(Video) New Trent Alexander-Arnold song shared online; features Pirlo, Gerrard and his Barcelona corner

Whenever Trent Alexander-Arnold pulls off some passing wizardry for the Reds, our fans erupt with a chorus of: “Alexander-Arnold, the Scouser in our team!” but given the emergence of Curtis Jones as a first-team player – perhaps it’s time for a new chant.

Fortunately, Andy Hodgson has come up with exactly that and has shared a video of himself playing at Taggy’s Bar on Anfield Road singing the new song.

To the tune of ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ by Johnny Cash, this new creation references the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Steven Gerrard.

It does still label the 25-year-old as ‘the Scouser in our team’ but it’s a lot less forthcoming than the current iteration and so this one could soon be taking off.

You can watch the video of the new Alexander-Arnold song via @andyhodgson110 on X:

