(Video) ‘You’re scared!’: Paul Merson pulls no punches & savagely slams Mike Dean over take on VAR horror show

Paul Merson spoke for all for Liverpool fans when criticising the match officials’ handling of Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Whilst Mike Dean repeatedly insisted the laws of the game prevented VAR from intervening to deliver the correct decision in the game – with Luis Diaz’s goal wrongly ruled out for offside – the former Gunner rightly pointed out the insanity of the former referee’s logic.

The Sky pundit is absolutely spot on to point out that the lack of use of common sense in officiating a game makes very little sense.

