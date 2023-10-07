Pundit suggests players are too scared to challenge 32-year-old Liverpool man physically

Colin Kazim-Richards appeared to suggest that footballers are, at the very least, wary of challenging Virgil van Dijk physically.

The London-born footballer paid credit to former Manchester City star Joleon Lescott, though raised questions over how tough a player the Dutch international was.

“I don’t know if he was tough. I played against him at PSG. There’s nobody I’ve come up against physically where I’ve thought ‘ah’,” the pundit spoke on Filthy Fellas (via The Boot Room).

“I give [Joleon] Lescott his due, he was physical. If you hit him it was like two walls coming together. I never played against Virgil.

“I would say that Virgil is big, but nobody plays up against him so I don’t know how strong he is.

“They don’t play against him, that’s not to take anything away from Virgil, but when you see strikers play up against him it could be a different story.”

The former Southampton man has without question been a transformational signing for the Merseysiders alongside Alisson Becker, catapulting Jurgen Klopp’s men into the stratosphere of Premier League and European glory.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Officiating changes afoot as VAR cock-up at Liverpool’s expense inspires Howard Webb change

READ MORE: ‘They are talking’: Piero Hincapie’s agent explains why Liverpool didn’t sign him last summer

The idea that we can question Van Dijk’s physical ability seems a little laughable, if you ask us, given how aerially dominant the 32-year-old is.

Often, however, his positioning and intelligence on the pitch means he can protect the backline without having to put in a flashy slide tackle to save the game.

Wasn’t it Paolo Maldini who once said ‘If I have to make a tackle, then I have already made a mistake’?

If it’s good enough for the AC Milan legend, it’s more than good enough for our Dutch colossus.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…