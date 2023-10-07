(Video) Robertson watches on in pain as Szoboszlai and Trent show off new handshake

For many years at Anfield, the closest bond within the dressing room seems to have been Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson but since Dominik Szoboszlai has arrived, things have changed.

After seeing the Scouser with our new No.8 on many different occasions already, it’s clear that they have a strong friendship that seems to only be growing with each day.

The pair have now most recently been spotted showing off a new handshake and as much as it’s great to see them getting along, the fact that the Scottish left-back is in the background makes it even more entertaining.

It appears that our No.26 is watching on in anguish as he watches his best friend becomes mates with someone else, of course it’s all going to be light-hearted and no bad blood present between anyone but it’s a funny clip to watch in the context of jealousy.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai’s handshake with Robertson via @teaandchips on X:

