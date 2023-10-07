Graeme Souness says Jurgen Klopp just emulated Alex Ferguson with ‘master’ move

Much has been made of Jurgen Klopp’s post-Tottenham comments, with pundits and rival fans alike swarming after the German suggested a replay would be a feasible solution to the VAR travesty that occurred in London at the weekend.

Graeme Souness suggested that the German had managed to successfully emulate former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson in creating a siege mentality at Anfield by ‘turning the injustice they feel to the team’s advantage.

“I think Jurgen probably knows full well that there’s no possibility of it happening — but being granted a replay isn’t the point of asking for one. He is now making the most of an opportunity to galvanize that group of players. Turning the injustice they feel to the team’s advantage,” the former Red wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“The criticism he might have received from some about his call for a replay won’t bother him one bit. He’s circling the wagons.

“This is where Alex Ferguson was a master. For him at Manchester United, it was: ‘Us against the world.’ For us at Glasgow Rangers, it was: ‘Nobody likes us. We don’t care.’”

The Mersyesiders are set to take on Amex-based outfit Brighton on Sunday following a routine 2-0 win against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

Whilst we accept that the club could benefit from the prior weekend’s calamitous officiating by further uniting the squad, our main concern is to what extent this inspires genuine change at the PGMOL.

Fresh guidelines have since been released, which should hopefully help avoid future instances of goals being wrongly taken away from clubs.

Long-term, though, we need to be having serious discussions about the quality of those officiating games in the first place and what can be done to ensure that the standard of those operating on the pitch and from Stockley Park matches what we’re witnessing from the footballers involved.

