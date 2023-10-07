(Video) Thiago, Gravenberch and Adrian play Super Mario together in Liverpool training

Liverpool players have a state of the art training facility with their every whim catered for but sometimes you can’t beat an old classic and that was clearly the case for Thiago Alcantara, Ryan Gravenberch and Adrian.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexis Mac Allister shares his difficulties understanding the Scouse accent

The Spanish goalkeeper uploaded a video to his Instagram account which showed the trio playing Super Mario together and it looked like they were having a great time.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It’s lovely to see the Dutchman settling in with his new teammates so quickly and let’s hope it’s not long before we see our No.6 playing more than just video games!

You can watch the video of Thiago, Gravenberch and Adrian playing Super Mario via adr13nsanmiguel on Instagram:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…