Darren Bent claims Liverpool target is ‘too good’ for current club; Carra called him a ‘superstar’

Darren Bent has said that one Liverpool-linked player is ‘too good’ for his current club, although he’s hoping that the man in question goes to a rival Premier League side.

In recent days, Football Transfers claimed that the Reds have added Wolves forward Pedro Neto to their ‘wishlist’, with the 23-year-old ‘under consideration’ as a potential long-term successor to Mo Salah at Anfield.

The Portuguese attacker has enjoyed an eye-catching start to the season, with a goal and four assists for Gary O’Neil’s side (Transfermarkt), while Jamie Carragher has previously described him as ‘a superstar player’ on Sky Sports.

When talkSPORT host Andy Goldstein asked Bent about players who could potentially earn moves to ‘bigger’ clubs in the Premier League and mentioned the 23-year-old, the former England striker replied: “Yeah, he’s too good [for Wolves]. I’m hoping Arsenal get him, because he’s fantastic.”

Liverpool have had success in the past when it comes to raiding Molineux for Portuguese forwards, signing Diogo Jota from the Old Gold in 2020, when he was the same age that Neto is now.

Should the latter continue his fine start to the campaign into the winter months, don’t be surprised if the Reds push to sign him in 2024.

You can view Bent’s comments on Neto below (from 3:12), via talkSPORT on YouTube: