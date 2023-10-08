Brighton fans taunt Liverpool with topical four-word chant during eventful Amex draw

Brighton fans taunted their Liverpool counterparts with a topical four-word chant during this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium.

The days leading up the fixture were dominated by the fallout from last weekend’s contentious defeat at Tottenham, with Jurgen Klopp indicating his belief that a replay would be merited given the circumstances surrounding Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal.

That wasn’t lost on the home support at the Amex Stadium, who on a couple of occasions today struck while that particular iron was hot.

As noted by Ian Doyle on X during the first half, and Sky Sports‘ Joe Shread (live web commentary, 15:31) following a Brighton shout for a penalty later in the match, many Seagulls supporters chanted ‘We want a replay’.

"We want a replay" sing the Brighton fans. Extremely disappointing that it's taken them until 43 minutes to do that — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) October 8, 2023

Some opposition ‘supporters’ for Liverpool games can all too often disgrace themselves by indulging in sick chants about poverty or the Hillsborough disaster.

However, this from Brighton fans today was fair game in light of recent events, and it’s the kind of banter that we can enjoy and give back when the occasion merits it.

While the home support shouted for a penalty against Virgil van Dijk for a possible handball offence in the second half, Pascal Gross was fortunate to get away without even a booking for his neck-high shirt tug on Dominik Szoboszlai shortly before the interval.

Both sets of fans might plead that they were hard done by over various incidents today, but at least it didn’t get into the same farcical territory as the Tottenham game last week. On the balance of play, a draw seemed a fair result overall.

