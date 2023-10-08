‘Klopp is always right’ – De Zerbi ‘understands’ Klopp’s frustrations but expects more Pgmol apologies this season

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has claimed he ‘understands’ Jurgen Klopp’s frustration following last weekend’s VAR gaffe that took place during Liverpool’s defeat to Spurs.

Luis Diaz’s opening goal was ruled out for offside and VAR Darren England failed to intervene and award the goal despite the Colombian quite clearly being onside.

The Pgmol released a statement shortly after the full-time whistle which acknowledged a mistake had been made and De Zerbi’s side have become accustomed to poor officiating after receiving four separate apologies last season and also one last week following their defeat to Aston Villa.

“Klopp is always right for me and I can understand him,” the Italian said (as quoted by Daily Mail). “Because I felt a lot of times in my time in England what he felt last week. I think last season we lost six, eight points for refereeing mistakes and this season we received another e-mail excuse after [Brighton’s 6-1 defeat] Villa Park. But this is the way. I think we will receive a lot of emails this year as well.”

The standard of officiating in the Premier League is clearly not good enough at the moment.

We understand that officials have a difficult job to always make the right decision in the intense and fast-moving environment of the English top-flight, but when dreadful errors are still being made despite the introduction of VAR there really are no excuses.

It’s nice to see De Zerbi speaking so honestly about the situation and understanding the anger that has built up in the Liverpool camp.

After receiving two red cards last season the Italian has claimed he’s working on his behaviour and ‘becoming a very good man’ in the dugout.

“I’m becoming a very good man on the bench,” he added. “I’m not contesting any decision of the referee, but I’m not asleep either. At Villa Park I watched everything, I saw the second goal was offside. We have a screen on the bench and in the future I think I can break the screen.”

The Reds travel to the Amex to take on the Seagulls later today in what’s set to be a thrilling encounter.

Let’s hope the talk after the game is about the quality of the players on the pitch and not those employed to officiate!

