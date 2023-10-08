Gravenberch decision made as Klopp makes six changes from USG victory – Liverpool team news confirmed

Liverpool will need to be at their best this afternoon to come away with anything from the Amex Stadium with Roberto De Zerbi’s side looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 6-1 thrashing at Villa Park.

Brighton have won five of their seven Premier League games this term and won this same fixture 3-0 last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered their first defeat of the campaign at Spurs last weekend but can reduce the gap to the north London outfit at the top of the table to just one point with a win against the Seagulls.

Our German tactician has made six changes from the Liverpool side that defeated Royal Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night with Ryan Gravenberch somewhat unfortunate to miss out on a spot in the starting XI after a superb performance against the Belgian outfit.

Alisson Becker is of course the man that starts between the sticks with captain Virgil van Dijk partnered by Joel Matip.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are our two full-backs with a midfield three of Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

A frightening front three of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz start with both Diogo Jota (suspension) and Cody Gakpo (hamstring) not involved on the south coast.

Check the team news below via @LFC on X: